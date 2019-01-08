SAPD searching for woman who may have info on missing King Jay Davila

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who they said may have information about missing 8-month-old King Jay Davila.

Police said Savannah Ozuna is a "possible witness" to the disappearance of King Jay who was reported missing Friday night.

Police Chief William McManus said King Jay's father, Christopher Davila, 34, drove to a West Side convenience store and left his car running and the driver's side door unlocked while he went inside to buy an item.

A woman was seen on surveillance footage jumping into Davila's car and driving off with possibly King Jay in the back seat. The woman was identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Angie Torres, who is Davila's cousin and was taken into custody on an unrelated charge, McManus said.

McManus said the "staged kidnapping was the cover-up foul play" by Davila. King Jay was "not in the car" and investigators are still searching for him, he said.

"We know that there are more people out there who have information on this case," McManus said. "There is one answer that we don't have and that is: Where is King Jay?"

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or 210-207-7273.

We need your help locating a possible witness, Savannah Ozuna (pictured). Detectives believe Savannah may have information related to the case of King Jay Davila. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this possible witness is urged to call 911 or 210-207-7273. pic.twitter.com/Q7gYCMXaPZ — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) January 8, 2019

