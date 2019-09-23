Juvenile shot after gun goes off inside home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person was hospitalized and two people were detained after a gun went off inside a North Side home late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. at the home in the 1300 block of Alametos Street, not far from Blanco Road and Interstate 10.

According to police, a man and a woman were handling the gun when it went off, striking a juvenile girl in another room.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to recover.

Police said the gun was found at the scene. At this time, it is not clear what charges, if any, the man and woman now face.

