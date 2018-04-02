Kerr County district clerk arrested on suspicion of DWI

KERRVILLE, Texas - The Kerr County district clerk was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Records show Robbin Burlew was arrested on Saturday night and released Sunday on bond from the Kerr County Jail.

Officials with the Kerrville police department tell KSAT Burlew was pulled over by an officer around 10:50 p.m.

Police said Burlew made a right turn on Loop 534 and went wide enough that she was driving in the wrong lane, and then re-corrected.

She was then observed driving on the shoulder, according to police.

The officer pulled her over, noticed signs of intoxication and saw an open container, police said.

Burlew then failed a field sobriety test and was arrested, Kerrville police said.

Jail records show she was charged with driving while intoxicated and having an open container.

