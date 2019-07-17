Kerrville police warn of funny money going around

KERRVILLE, Texas - Authorities in Kerrville are warning people about the counterfeit currency being passed off in the area.

Police posted photos of the funny money, along with tips on how to spot the fake cash.

The money contains Chinese characters on both sides of the bill and typically used by Chinese banks to help them learn how to count and identify U.S. currency, the department said.

Authorities said that the fake cash is sold on the internet.

The agency advised people to do the following when they get big bills:

Feel the paper.

Look for the security features such as color shifting in on the denomination in the lower right-hand corner.

Check for the watermark and security strip, which are visible when the bill is held up to the light.

Those concerned that they may have received fake money should call the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.