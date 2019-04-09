Kiddie Park is moving to San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is partnering with the owners of Kiddie Park to relocate the iconic attraction.

Access to Kiddie Park has severely diminished over the years as development in the area has increased, which has led to lower accessibility to the children's amusement park.

“It made great sense to hand off Kiddie Park to San Antonio Zoo,” said Rad Weaver, co-owner of Kiddie Park. “My family, my partners and our team took great pride in restoring Kiddie Park in 2009 and wanted to ensure that it was here many more years for the families of San Antonio to enjoy. San Antonio Zoo and this location is the perfect fit."

The move to the San Antonio Zoo will allow visitors to access the park more easily and help reinvigorate Brackenridge Park.

“Our goal for Kiddie Park is to honor and maintain its look and feel while offering the same experience generations of visitors have come to know and love. Both Kiddie Park and San Antonio Zoo have rich histories, and are deeply woven into the fabric of our community and in our memories.” said Tim Morrow, CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Now when visitors purchase a ticket to ride these iconic rides they are not only having fun, they are supporting our zoo’s mission."

Parking at the zoo is expected to double this fall with the opening of a new parking garage, according to a press release.

