Kirby police make arrest in home invasion that left several wounded

KIRBY, Texas - Kirby police have made an arrest in connection with a home invasion shooting earlier this month.

Tomaz Wyatt, 21, has been taken intoo custody.

The shooting happened Feb. 6 inside a home in the Springfield Meadows mobile home park on Surveyor Drive. At the time, witnesses told police that two suspects forced a woman inside the home.

Once inside, police said, the suspects shot another woman and two men in one of the bedrooms.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random and said it was drug-related.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

There is no word yet on whether anyone else was arrested.

