Krispy Kreme celebrates birthday with $1/dozen offer

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its birthday on Friday and to celebrate the doughnut company is offering customers a gift.

On Friday, customers who buy a dozen classic Original Glazed Doughnuts get a second dozen for just $1.

The birthday special is available at all stores in the U.S. and Canada on Friday.

In addition to the $1/dozen deal, Krispy Kreme is releasing a new Glazed Confetti Doughnut as a birthday promotion. The special doughnut will only be available from Friday through Aug. 2.

The company announced the special on Twitter with the help of Shaquille O'Neal.

We’re celebrating our birthday Friday, July 27, but WE have a gift for YOU! According to @SHAQ, 12 + 1 = 24. Get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops. #KrispyKremeBirthday #ShaqMath pic.twitter.com/EN1kMuCULn — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.