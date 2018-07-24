News

Krispy Kreme celebrates birthday with $1/dozen offer

Krispy Kreme turns 81 on Friday

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

Photo courtesy Getty Images

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its birthday on Friday and to celebrate the doughnut company is offering customers a gift.

On Friday, customers who buy a dozen classic Original Glazed Doughnuts get a second dozen for just $1.

More News Headlines

The birthday special is available at all stores in the U.S. and Canada on Friday.

In addition to the $1/dozen deal, Krispy Kreme is releasing a new Glazed Confetti Doughnut as a birthday promotion. The special doughnut will only be available from Friday through Aug. 2.

The company announced the special on Twitter with the help of Shaquille O'Neal.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.