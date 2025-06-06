Racist remark made by Bexar County deputy leads to suspension

SAN ANTONIO – A racist remark made by a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy led to their three-day suspension, according to disciplinary records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

During roll call in January 2024, records show Stacey Echternach made a derogatory remark about a co-worker.

The comment made its way back to the co-worker, who asked to meet with Echternach.

Records show Echternach admitted to making the racist remark in a “joking manner.”

