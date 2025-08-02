Discriminatory slurs, mishandled DWI crash leads to SAPD suspensions

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio police officers were suspended after an investigation determined they failed to properly handle a drunk driving crash, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

Officers Virginia Moore and Jesus Perez responded to a major December 2024 crash on Interstate 35 North at Weidner Road, suspension records show.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Records state that Moore and Perez both refused to take over the scene.

San Antonio firefighters told officers they believed the driver, Ricardo Palomo, was drinking. Records show Palomo admitted to drinking during a conversation with Perez.

According to an arrest affidavit, Palomo had slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol.

Perez was heard telling his supervisor that he did not plan to pursue a driving while intoxicated (DWI) charge, according to suspension records.

Moore also told another officer she believed that the case would be thrown out, records show.

“You can’t prove s---,” Moore reportedly said.

Suspension records show Moore also made derogatory and xenophobic comments about another officer at the scene.

“She’s a fricking Dominican person,” Moore was heard saying on her body camera. “You can’t understand a word she says.”

Moore also said she would discredit the unnamed officer.

“I cannot understand a word she was saying,” Moore said. “Stupid h----; should’ve f---ing taken it.”

Moore, who began her career with SAPD in 2019, was originally suspended indefinitely, but her suspension was reduced to 45 days. She began serving it earlier in July.

Perez, who has been with SAPD since 2022, was suspended for 10 days in July.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.