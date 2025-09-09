Sheriff Larry Leitha distances office from convicted felon who ran Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation

KERRVILLE, Texas – The original president of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation created the nonprofit weeks after pleading guilty in two felony cases there, court records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

James Hunter Schmidt, 37, played an integral role in starting the fundraising arm of the sheriff’s office, despite multiple run-ins with law enforcement in Kerr County that preceded the formation of the group, according to records.

Schmidt repeatedly declined comment to KSAT Investigates prior to a sentencing hearing late last month, when asked about his ties to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha and the nonprofit.

“I don’t have one,” said Schmidt, when KSAT asked him about his relationship with Leitha.

Indictment: Schmidt grabbed, squeezed the testicles of an elderly man

Texas Secretary of State records and foundation tax paperwork shows the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation was formed in early July 2021.

The paperwork lists Schmidt as a director, its registered agent and its first president.

Schmidt, less than six weeks earlier, pleaded guilty in Kerr County court to driving while intoxicated-3rd offense or more and attempted injury to the elderly, records show. Both charges are considered felonies.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the same agency Schmidt would later raise funds for, had gathered evidence that Schmidt grabbed and squeezed the testicles of an elderly man during an incident in late 2018, charging paperwork shows.

After Schmidt was indicted for injury to the elderly in connection to the case the following year, the charge was reduced to attempted injury to the elderly as part of a multi-case plea agreement in May 2021, records show.

Prosecutors tossed out a separate charge against Schmidt of driving with an invalid license and he was sentenced to 10 days in jail in the attempted injury to the elderly case.

In the DWI case, Schmidt was sentenced to five years in prison.

The judge overseeing the case, however, suspended the prison sentence. The judge ordered Schmidt to serve 10 days in jail and Schmidt was also placed on probation for 10 years, court records show.

Schmidt was required to take an anger management course and complete a substance abuse treatment program as part of the plea agreement, records show.

Pictures posted to the foundation’s Facebook page show Schmidt and Leitha seated side by side on stage in November 2021 during the foundation’s kickoff gala, months after Schmidt was placed on felony probation.

Schmidt was also pictured alongside other then-board members of the nonprofit at foundation events in fall 2021, the Facebook page shows.

During an appearance on The Kerrville Lead’s video podcast in November 2021, Schmidt said the nonprofit hoped to raise funds for a sheriff’s office tactical vehicle and a special response team.

“Larry (Leitha) will be giving a speech on what the need is in the county from us,” said Schmidt, while discussing the foundation’s kickoff gala.

When the host of the podcast said the foundation was backing the blue by raising money, Schmidt responded: “Tattoo it on us.”

Schmidt’s legal troubles continued in recent years

Officials with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation did not respond to multiple messages from KSAT asking if or when Schmidt stopped working on behalf of the nonprofit he helped create.

Schmidt’s name does not appear in the board member section in the most recent tax paperwork turned in by the group.

Schmidt was arrested in January 2023 for misdemeanor family violence after Kerrville police said he hit a woman he was dating in the face, records show.

He was later sentenced to 60 days in jail, court records show.

What should have been a five-year prison sentence for Schmidt for the felony probation violation, according to the 2021 judgment of conviction, was eventually reduced to just two years in prison.

Schmidt was housed at the Kerr County Jail before he was transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where he stayed in prison until late 2023, a source familiar with his sentencing told KSAT.

WARNING: The following section of the article contains descriptions and images of family violence.

In August 2024, Schmidt was accused of assaulting a different girlfriend.

The woman told Kerrville police Schmidt repeatedly punched her, spit on her and threw her into a door jam during a dispute in a home.

The woman suffered a deep gash on her head and bruising on multiple parts of her body, according to pictures of her injuries.

Schmidt was arrested days later. According to court records, he was booked on an enhanced charge of felony family violence with a previous conviction.

Cameras were not allowed in court late last month as Schmidt was sentenced in the 2024 family violence case.

Several people, including Schmidt himself, testified on his behalf while asking visiting Judge Steve Hilbig to sentence Schmidt to probation.

Rebecca Schmidt, Schmidt’s ex-wife, testified that her ex-husband was a decorated Marine Corps veteran who was negatively impacted by a deployment to Afghanistan.

Rebecca Schmidt said her ex-husband’s drinking caused the decline of their marriage.

After she described their relationship as “great,” the prosecutor assigned to the case said, “I’m sure everything wasn’t ‘great’ when your kids were with him and he attacked the victim.”

Rebecca Schmidt concluded her testimony by saying that jail does not fix anybody.

The manager of the sober living house where Schmidt began residing this spring called Schmidt a “leader” and a guy who works the program.

He told the court Schmidt had not tested positive for alcohol since entering the home.

Schmidt’s Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor testified that Schmidt had shown a desire to change and had not relapsed in the past 11 months.

Schmidt himself then testified that he was deployed to Kajaki, Helmand Province, Afghanistan in October 2011.

His best friend was killed in action during the deployment, Schmidt testified.

“A lot of shame and guilt around what we did over there,” Schmidt said while on the witness stand. “It’s been a rough decade.”

Schmidt then addressed the victim in his most recent family violence case, as she watched from the gallery.

“What happened that night, I mean, it’s awful,” Schmidt said. “I hurt you that night and that’s not ever what I wanted to do.”

Hilbig was not swayed by the testimony.

The judge summarized Schmidt’s criminal history, which included a 2008 felony hit-and-run case and DWI charge in Florida and a 2015 DWI charge in Kerr County.

The Florida hit-and-run charge was dismissed. Schmidt was later convicted of the lesser offense of misdemeanor DWI, according to the judge’s remarks.

After Hilbig asked out loud why Schmidt had been given so much latitude by the court in his previous Kerr County cases, he sentenced Schmidt to eight years in prison — the maximum allowed under the plea agreement with prosecutors.

Schmidt’s most recent victim then made a statement before the court in which she said Schmidt was not a Marine and that he wound up in this situation because he was surrounded by enablers.

“The amount of pain and suffering you’ve caused. Your gaslighting games,” the woman said in court, while addressing Schmidt. “Who am I as a person, if I was with somebody who is so horrible?”

Leitha did not respond to multiple emails from KSAT Investigates seeking an interview for this story.

Leitha later sent KSAT the following two-line written response via email.

“Mr. Schmidt formerly served on the board of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation, a citizen-founded and citizen-led IRS 501c organization,” Leitha wrote in the email to KSAT. “He is not a current or former employee of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.”

