Suspended Frio County Judge accused in vote harvesting scheme files for reelection bid

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – Frio County Judge Rochelle Lozano Camacho, one of the high-profile arrests connected to an alleged vote harvesting scandal in Frio County, is running for reelection next year.

According to records, Camacho filed paperwork to run on Dec. 5.

In November 2022, Camacho, a Democrat, won the general election for county judge by defeating Independent candidate Jose Asuncion and Republican candidate Jessica Villanueva.

Camacho joins Cecilia Castellano, another accused vote harvester in the county, to make a run for office official. Castellano, who confirmed her candidacy last week, is running to become District 80’s state representative as a Democrat.

Vote harvesting scandal

Camacho, who was officially booked into the Frio County Jail on May 9, is one of 15 suspects charged in connection with a vote harvesting scandal that originated in Frio County.

In May 2025, KSAT Investigates broke the news of the first six arrests, which included Camacho and the following prominent Frio County elected officials:

Pearsall City Councilmember Ramiro Trevino on one count of vote harvesting

Pearsall Independent School District board member Adriann Ramirez on three counts of vote harvesting

Former Frio County Elections Administrator Carlos Segura on one count of tampering with evidence

Pearsall City Councilmember Racheal Garza on one count of vote harvesting

Rosa Rodriguez, who the 81st Judicial District Attorney said is an alleged vote harvester, on two counts of vote harvesting

According to indictments obtained by KSAT, Camacho is facing three counts of vote harvesting.

The Frio County Sheriff’s Office said county judge Rochelle Lozano Camacho turned herself into the Frio County Jail on May 9, 2025. (Frio County Sheriff's Office)

Audrey Gossett Louis, 81st Judicial District Attorney, confirmed the following people were indicted on June 30, 2025, in connection with the state’s vote harvesting investigation.

Former Bexar County Democratic Party Chair and former San Antonio mayoral candidate Juan Manuel Medina on two counts of vote harvesting

Current state House (District 80) candidate Cecilia Castellano on two counts of vote harvesting

Former Pearsall Mayor Petra Davina Trevino on one count of vote harvesting

Former Dilley council member Inelda Rodriguez on three counts of vote harvesting

Former Dilley Mayor Mary Ann Obregon on two counts of vote harvesting

Rachel Leal on one count of vote harvesting

Susanna Flores Carrizales on one count of vote harvesting

Precinct 3 Frio County Commissioner Raul Carrizales III on one count of vote harvesting

Pearsall ISD Board Secretary Maricela Garcia Benavides on one count of vote harvesting

Camacho’s suspension

Three days after she was taken into custody, on May 12, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct (SCJC) suspended Camacho from her position as Frio County Judge.

According to the order, Camacho has been suspended without pay until Camacho’s charges are dismissed, her acquittal, or if the commission reconsiders its decision.

As of Tuesday morning, the SCJC said Camacho remains suspended due to a “pending criminal matter.”

After appearing in court in October and November, Camacho and the 14 others charged in connection with the scandal will make their next court appearance on March 12, 2026.

The Democratic and Republican primaries in Texas are scheduled for March 3, 2026 — nine days before Camacho’s appearance in court.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, the deadline for candidates running in either party’s primary had to file an application by 6 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2025.

