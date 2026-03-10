Retired San Antonio teachers injured by students discuss issues, solutions for classroom violence

SAN ANTONIO – It is a dangerous and complex lesson being taught in schools across the country: teachers and other school staff members are being hurt by students.

Two years ago, Northside Independent School District instructional aide Alfred Jimenez died after he was hurt while redirecting a student with intellectual disabilities, according to the district.

As part of KSAT’s ongoing coverage, KSAT Investigates’ Daniela Ibarra spoke with three retired educators about the issue and the solutions they believe would improve safety for everyone in the classroom.

Jesusita Rios, retired educator with 38 years of experience

David Costello, retired educator with 34 years of experience

Oralia Lara Vargas, retired special education teacher with 33 years of experience

All three teachers told KSAT Investigates they had been injured by students while working in the classroom.

“I’ve been scratched, you know, I’ve been pushed, but I’ve never been seriously injured,” Costello said.

The group, which worked at Edgewood Independent School District, said they wanted to discuss violence in the classroom because they know not all educators are at liberty to talk about the issue.

“I feel there’s a need to really have conversations about this,” Rios said.

All three educators had heard about what happened to Jimenez, which they described as a worst-case scenario.

“There’s been so many other issues of aggressive behavior,” Lara-Vargas said.

Rios said that educators “need the support, especially when you’re in the classroom.”

When it comes to the students, the educators said school staff members need to learn how to understand them.

“I don’t think enough emphasis is being placed on behavior intervention, on getting to know the child himself,” Lara-Vargas said.

“Behavior is defined as a form of communication,” Castillo said. “A child acts out, or a child doesn’t know how to tell somebody they’re upset or they’re not learning, well, the only other way they do it is through their own behavior.”

Castillo added that a child could become physical or emotional when trying to express themselves.

“It can be harming themselves or harming somebody else in the process,” Castillo said.

The retired teachers said there needs to be solutions to help keep people safe.

“It has to be training of behavior,” Lara-Vargas said. “If we can spend as much time on disability awareness or ... fill in the blank awareness and behavior intervention, I truly believe that the curriculum will just come.”

KSAT Investigates asked the group what, if anything, districts and the state could do to help.

“Training is a definite yes,” Lara-Vargas said. “But it has to be open.

Castillo added that “funding is something that we have to really have to look at at the state level.”

Tell us your story

KSAT Investigates reporter Daniela Ibarra is not done investigating violence against teachers in the classroom, and she needs your help.

If you’ve experienced violence in the classroom or if you’re the parent of a student who has injured a teacher and want to share your story, we want to hear from you.

You can share your story and any photos or videos of the injuries or aftermath by filling out this form or by emailing Ibarra at dibarra@ksat.com.

Daniela is an IRE 2025 Chauncey Bailey Investigative Reporting Fellow. This story is part of her yearlong project focusing on teacher injuries by students.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.