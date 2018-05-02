Late-night fire destroys detached garage, automobile on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - A late-night fire destroyed a detached garage as well as its possessions inside including an automobile, fire officials said Wednesday.

The fire was reported just before midnight in the 6100 block of Fiat Drive, which is located not far from Loop 410 and Rittiman Road on the city's Northeast Side.

Firefighters said they arrived to heavy flames and had to knock the back fence down to attack it from both sides. The loss of the vehicle and the garage is estimated to be roughly $60,000.

Firefighters said the fire did not make it to the residence and that no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is not known.

