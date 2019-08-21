Leon Valley City Council appoints new member after ousting councilman following investigation

LEON VALLEY, Texas - The City of Leon Valley is turning a new leaf following the controversial removal of Benny Martinez. Matthew Hodde was appointed by the City Council to fill the Place 4 seat until next year’s election.

Hodde is a longtime resident of Leon Valley, has served in many committees and has been an active member of the community for years, according to Councilwoman Monica Alcocer, who nominated him.

Hodde promised to work as a team member and find mutual ground with other city leaders and move the city forward following the recent controversy.

“I know I can fulfill the duties of City Council in Place 4,” he said after he was sworn in.

Martinez was removed last week following a 3.12 hearing that looked into allegations of sexual harassment, charter violations and creating a hostile work environment.

Hodde’s appointment received a yes from Councilwomen Alcocer, Catherine Rodriguez and Donna Charles. Councilman William Bradshaw voted to abstain. He raised concerns that the 3.12 hearing was not properly conducted since the full two-thirds of City Council did not participate in the vote.

Martinez and Rodriguez were not part of the 3.12 hearing since the allegations involved them.

