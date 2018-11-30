Leon Valley police shut down adult novelty store operating next to children day care

LEON VALLEY, Texas - Leon Valley police shut down an adult novelty store that was operating illegally next to a children’s day care on the city’s outskirts.

Chief Joseph Salvaggio said a tip came in after someone noticed a sign for an adult website outside the building next to the children’s day care on Hurley near Bandera Road.

“We sent an undercover officer to verify they were selling sex-oriented toys at this location,” he said.

Salvaggio said three other businesses were operating at the front of the building, hiding the shop in the back. Those businesses were also shut down for operating without a proper city license. They include two senior home health care and adult day care-type businesses.

“They had no tax ID, so they were completely operating illegally,” Salvaggio said.

It’s unclear how long the adult novelty business had been operating. Neighboring business owners say a new owner purchased the building recently, and they’ve seen a lot of activity in the parking lot.

Carmina Villa, owner of Hair Master, said she had no idea what was going on next door, but she is glad her customers won’t have to be embarrassed by it.

“We have very nice customers. We don’t want to get them confused, walk in there thinking they are looking for the hair salon or something like that,” she said.

The sex shop will not be allowed to open again due to zoning regulations. But the other businesses can reopen once they get the property licensing from the city.

KSAT reached out to the owner of the building, who police say is also the owner of the sex shop and website, but that person did not return our call.

Salvaggio said officers will keep a close watch on the building moving forward.

