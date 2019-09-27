Live Oak resident wins $1,000 a week for 20 years in lottery scratch ticket game

A Live Oak resident is celebrating after winning the Weekly Grand Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

The winner has opted to remain anonymous, but Texas Lottery Commission officials say the person chose the weekly payment option. That means he or she will get $1,000 per week for the next 20 years.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Stripes Store on Main Street in Uvalde.

