2 huge lottery jackpots: 'Very exciting week for Texas Lottery players'

AUSTIN, Texas - Two huge lottery jackpots in two days.

The latest huge "cha-ching" moment happened Wednesday when someone bought a winning $23.75 million Lotto Texas ticket at Murphy USA in the Houston-area community of Montgomery.

The lucky winner selected the cash value option and will receive $18 million. The prize has not yet been claimed, Texas Lottery Executive Director Gary Grief said.

The winning numbers were 5-9-26-38-41-44.

The other lucky ticket scored a whopping $227 million Tuesday.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Lakeline Express Mart in Cedar Park, northwest of Austin.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 6-14-24-42-46 and the Mega Ball was 9.

"It's been a very exciting week for Texas Lottery players," Grief said.

