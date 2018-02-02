US Secret Service, local authorities bust up alleged counterfeit cash operation in Medina County

Top row, left to right: Reymundo Rodriguez, Monika Rodriguez, Raymond Rodriguez-Towell. Bottom row, left to right: Rene Vargas, Rebecca Ann Solis, Joe Anthony Alvarado.

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas - Authorities in Medina County busted up an alleged counterfeit manufacturing operation that resulted in the arrests of seven people on Monday.

State, federal and local authorities served a warrant in the 200 block of County Road 442 in Hondo and said they found $12,000 in counterfeit currency. Authorities dismantled the manufacturing capabilities of the alleged counterfeit operation.

Seven arrests were made, and the Medina County Sheriff's Office said more are pending. Those who were arrested were charged with forgery, and at least one individual is charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

The multi-agency operation included the U.S. Secret Service South Texas Regional Task Force, the Medina County Sheriff's Office, Hondo Police Department, Castroville Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety CID, Texas Rangers and Aviation and Highway Patrol.

The following individuals were arrested and named in a release:

Rebecca Ann Solis , 41, is charged with forgery (counterfeiting).

, 41, is charged with forgery (counterfeiting). Joe Anthony Alvarado , 46, is charged with forgery and two counts of FTA-forgery financial instrument.

, 46, is charged with forgery and two counts of FTA-forgery financial instrument. Raymond Rodriguez-Towell , 17, is charged with forgery (counterfeiting).

, 17, is charged with forgery (counterfeiting). Monika Rodriguez , 44, is charged with forgery (counterfeiting).

, 44, is charged with forgery (counterfeiting). Reymundo Rodriguez , 62, is charged with forgery (counterfeiting).

, 62, is charged with forgery (counterfeiting). Rene Vargas, 55, is charged with forgery (counterfeiting).

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.