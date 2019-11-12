Pets also need protection in cold weather

When the weather gets cold, humans are not the only ones needing to keep warm. So do pets.

The Animal Defense League staff spent Monday afternoon getting their shelters ready for the cold night, from closing off their outdoor kennels, to providing blankets, sweaters and a little treat to soothe the dogs.

"We make sure that the animals have adequate blankets," said Wendy Wickham, Animal Defense League development and marketing director. "We make sure that they have extra food. That helps keep them warm, and we give them nice, little jackets, particularly the short-haired dogs."

Wickham said she recommends the same steps for pet owners, in addiiton to bringing their pets inside.

"If you have outdoor dogs, we recommend bringing them in," she said. "Make sure your indoor dogs are in warm places when they sleep, and if they need extra blankets around their kennels or wherever they sleep."

Wickham said ADL is in need of foster families. If you’re interested, click here.