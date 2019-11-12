Salvation Army provides cold weather relief for homeless people

With wind-chill temperatures expected in the 20s early Tuesday, the Salvation Army has opened three warming stations for the homeless and others needing shelter.

The lobbies of the Emergency Family Shelter at 515 W. Elmira and the Dave Coy Center at 226 Nolan St. are available to the public as warming stations and are open 24 hours, officials said.

The Goslinowski Social Services lobby at 910 N. Flores is also a warming station and is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"If we're at full capacity and we do get overflow traffic tonight, the plan is to offer blankets to any individuals who stay in our lobby, if they choose to do so," said Brad Mayhar, of the Salvation Army.

Mahar said the homeless are not the only people seeking shelter.

“You have individuals who maybe have a difficult time paying for their utilities — bills pile up — and that might force them to seek shelter elsewhere. Or, you might have families that live in a house without adequate heating, so they might seek shelter here. So, there are different reasons people come here, but typically we see an increase,” he said.

With cold temperatures expected Tuesday night, the Salvation Army and volunteers from Gonzaba Medical Group will team up to distribute warm soup, hot cocoa and blankets from the Salvation Army’s canteen truck starting at 4 p.m. in the area of Frio Road and Houston Street, west of downtown.

The organization is accepting blankets, coats for all ages, towels and hygiene items at its Emergency Family Shelter.