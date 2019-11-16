Women accused in string of burglaries at group homes for special-needs residents

SAN ANTONIO – Two women were caught with several allegedly stolen items after San Antonio police saw them burglarize two group homes within 30 minutes, records show.

Wylessa Faye Matthews and Bria Rose Roberson, both 24 years old, were booked at the Bexar County Jail Friday and each charged with burglary habitation.

The duo, who told police they have previously worked at group homes, allegedly developed a technique to burglarize several assisted-living facilities during recent months, according to an arrest affidavit.

An undercover operation on Sept. 6 revealed the two women burglarized two group homes that day, the affidavit states.

‘It was an experiment’: SAFD Arson Bureau arrests suspect in connection with two-alarm fire at SAC

That morning, officers followed the women as they left their home in a black Ford Focus.

They arrived at a group home in the 3100 block of Morning Trail at 10:40 a.m. and “set up in a manner consistent with previously burglary incidences caught on video," according to the affidavit.

Matthews parked the car on the street in front of the home and remained in the vehicle while Roberson entered the home to burglarize it, the affidavit states.

While inside, Roberson called Matthews and she pulled the car into the driveway to “assist in loading the stolen items,” he affidavit states.

Police surveillance followed them as they left and traveled to a group home for special-needs residents in the 1500 block of Oak Spring.

Woman accused of defrauding military veterans behind bars, BCSO says

Around 10:50 a.m., Roberson was seen stealing a TV from the home, according to the affidavit.

The duo allegedly attempted to burglarize five other group homes that day but were unsuccessful.

They then returned to the group home on Morning Trail at 2:15 p.m.

When Roberson entered the back yard, officers approached Matthews, who was still sitting in the alleged getaway car, and apprehended her without incident.

Moments later, Roberson was apprehended in the back yard, the affidavit states.

“The back door of the residence had fresh pry marks and appeared to have been forced open," the affidavit states.

A search at their home revealed several allegedly stolen items. The affidavit states burglaries at various group homes took place over recent months.

Matthews said she and Roberson had worked at several assisted-living homes, and “it was common knowledge that most group homes would leave the front or back door unlocked, which gave them easy access,” according to the affidavit.

Texas rapper Tay-K 47 indicted for murder in Bexar County, DA’s office says

It is unclear if the two women were employed at the group homes they allegedly stole from.

Matthews told police she "believed that no harm was being done” to residents because the homes would replace the stolen items.

Roberson said they kept a notebook in the vehicle to document the homes they burglarized and which items were stolen.

Both Matthews and Roberson were booked on a $20,000 bond and were released Friday after posting bail, jail records show.