Woman accused of defrauding military veterans behind bars, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman accused of using retired veterans for personal gain is now behind bars, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said five military veterans, ranging in age from 86 to 94 years old, were all victims of fraud.

Elisa Rubio, 32, is facing several third-degree felonies in the case, BCSO said.

Deputies said Rubio was a home health care provider to all of the victims involved.

The arrest comes just days after deputies were dispatched to the military retirement community Blue Skies over Texas.

Several victims came forward to the property manager, complaining of fraudulent charges to their bank accounts.

Deputies said Rubio obtained credit cards in the victims’ names and charged close to $15,000.

The fraudulent activity occurred between July and Oct. 24, BCSO said.

Deputies believe there could be more victims in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6070.