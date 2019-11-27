HOUSTON – A Worthing High School teacher is facing charges after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy on Aug. 1, 2018, according to court documents.

Tedria L. Fluellen, 51, was charged with sexual assault of a child.

Investigator said Fluellen met the student when he was in the 10th grade. The student said he knew Fluellen for two to three years and that they went to the same church, according to court documents. The teen said he would go to Fluellen’s home and help her out with storage, according to court documents.

The teen said Fluellen found out that he was “talking to a boy” and she told him, “You don’t have to be gay,” and made sexual gestures for him to give her oral sex, investigators said. The teen and Fluellen would have sex at either his house, Fluellen’s vehicle, her storage room, or the high school, investigators said.

Text messages between the student and Fluellen revealed sexually graphic and explicit messages, according to court records. Fluellen even told the student that he was her “secret lover,” court documents revealed. Fluellen and the student had sex four times, investigators said.

The teen’s grandmother began to suspect something was wrong and went through the teen’s phone, investigators said. Once she discovered the sexual messages between Fluellen and her grandson, she called the police and notified the Houston Independent School District.

After police investigated the claims, Fluellen was arrested and charged. Her bond was set at $40,000 on Saturday.

HISD released the following statement:

“We are aware that a former HISD employee has been arrested and charged. We are cooperating fully with the Harris County District Attorney’s office. Keeping our students and campuses safe so that productive instruction can take place remains the district’s top priority.”

This story was originally published by our sister station in Houston, KPRC.