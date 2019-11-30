SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving has come and gone, but it’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas here in San Antonio.

Folks celebrated the holiday season downtown with the Christmas tree lighting at Travis Park and the 39th Annual Holiday River Parade on Friday.

Organizers said it was a year-long effort, and this year was the best one yet.

Music was the inspiration for this year’s theme, Texas Music Christmas.

Dozens of artists were at the event to represent different parts of Texas.

This year’s ceremony also incorporated a new feature: an ice rink, which will remain open until Jan. 31.

Skating was free between 3-5:30 p.m. Friday courtesy of H-E-B. Admission is normally $10 plus a $4 skate rental fee.