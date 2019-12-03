San Antonio police searching for missing 22-year-old man with diagnosed medical condition

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a missing 22-year-old man with a diagnosed medical condition who was last seen Tuesday.

Police said Alec Gomez was last seen in the 6700 block of South New Braunfels Avenue.

Gomez has straight ear-top length hair and was seen wearing black pants, a gray pullover and red sandals prior to his disappearance. He weighs 141 pounds and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.