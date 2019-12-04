Nurse describes Cayley Mandadi’s injuries as murder trial continues

SAN ANTONIO – Disturbing photographs were shown in trial as a nurse described Cayley Mandadi’s injuries.

Mark Howerton, 24, is accused of inflicting those injuries as he is on trial for the death of the 19-year-old Trinity Unversity student.

He claimed that the injuries were the result of what he told police was rough, consensual sex.

He stopped near Luling for medical treatment for Mandadi as the couple traveled from San Antonio to Houston on April 29, 2017.

Mandadi died the following day from what doctors described as blunt force trauma.

Howerton was later arrested and charged with murder.

The two were in a relationship, but they began to argue after she saw an ex-boyfriend at a music festival.

Howerton’s trial continued Wednesday in the 144th District Court. This story will be updated after testimony concludes for the day.