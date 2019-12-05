SAPD: Robber points gun at cashier’s face, demands money

SAN ANTONIO – A cashier at a Valero gas station experienced a scary ordeal overnight after police say a robber brandished a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

The incident occurred just before midnight at a Valero gas station in the 1200 block of Austin Highway, not far from Rittiman Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the robber entered the store and pointed a gun at the cashier’s face while demanding money.

Police said the cashier gave the robber the cash drawer, who then immediately fled the scene.

Authorities said they are working to determine if the robbery is related to a previous one that had similar characteristics, and that they now will be doing more patrols at 24-hour gas stations.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police said the investigation is ongoing.