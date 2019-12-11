57ºF

Local News

Man wanted for murder in Victoria could be in area, authorities warn

Justin David Lopez (KSAT)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are looking for a man who is wanted for murder in Victoria and could be in the area.

Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers are asking people to be on the lookout for 39-year-old Justin David Lopez, who is wanted in connection with the death of Isaac Ybarra.

Ybarra was shot to death in Edna last month.

Lopez is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Authorities say Lopez may be armed. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.

