Man accused in six burglary cases in West Side neighborhood admits to crimes, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing multiple burglary charges for six cases all in one neighborhood near Culebra Creek Park on the West Side.

Joshua Hauger was found in a wooded area near one of the burglary locations, an affidavit stated.

Police said they found several ID cards, a victim's work badge and another victim's paycheck on Hauger.

Residents said they found their cars ransacked with some items taken.

Surveillance video helped identify the suspect, police said.

Hauger admitted to several car burglaries and to being a lookout for another suspect.