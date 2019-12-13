SAPD hunting for man wanted for child sex assault

SAN ANTONIO – SAPD’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help to find a 44-year-old man who is wanted on four active warrants, including one for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police are looking for Steven Gomez, who is also wanted on charges of family assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violation of bond and protective order.

Steven Gomez is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Gomez’s whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Special Victim’s Unit at 210-207-2313.