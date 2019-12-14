Car wash owner fatally shoots relative who attacked him with bat, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot after he attacked his relative with a baseball bat at his own car wash.

The suspect used the bat when an argument escalated Saturday afternoon at the car wash in the 500 block of Division Ave., SAPD Sgt. Oscar O’Connor said.

The car wash owner, believed to be middle-aged, acted in “self-defense” and shot the suspect, O’Connor said.

Earlier, the suspect called the man over to the car wash, and that’s when an argument ensued.

“They had a disturbance and it escalated from there," O’Connor said.

Preliminary reports state the two were related.

The age of the killed suspect is unknown.