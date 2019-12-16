Police not closing the case yet on homeowner who fired warning shots, wounding man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a shooting involving a homeowner who fired warning shots at a man he thought was an intruder, wounding him, is still under investigation.

The shooting happened early Monday outside a home in the 400 block of Warren, just north of downtown.

According to a preliminary report, officers found a 46-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in his lower leg near the intersection of Warren and Jackson Streets.

The man told them he had been shot near a home about 50 yards away.

Officers went to the residence and spoke with the homeowner, who they said admitted to firing three warning shots.

The homeowner said he woke up to his dogs barking around 2:30 a.m. and saw a man who he didn't know outside his back door.

The man told police he fired two shots into the air and a third at the ground.

Police said one of the bullets hit the sidewalk and ricocheted, wounding the man in his shin.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

At the scene, officers said the homeowner was not facing any charges at that time. However, a police report emphasized that the case is still under investigation.

Texas law provides for the use of deadly force to protect property in some cases.

However, it is unclear whether the homeowner’s actions of firing warning shots into the air is legal.

KSAT 12 News requested information about the legal aspects of this incident from SAPD.

As of late Monday morning, a public information officer said she was still waiting to discuss the issue with detectives.