Homeowner’s warning shot leads to wounding of man, police say

SAN ANTONIO – What a homeowner says was meant as a warning shot left a man wounded in a neighborhood north of downtown.

Officers found him early Monday suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg near the intersection of Warren and Jackson streets.

They say he flagged down the passing patrol car around 2:30 a.m. and told them he had been hit by gunfire about 50 yards from where they found him.

Police then went to a home in the 400 block of Warren and spoke with the homeowner.

They say he told them he had found the man, who he didn’t know, in his backyard and fired three shots as a warning.

Police say two shots were fired into the air.

The third was fired at the ground and ricocheted, hitting the the man, who is in his 40s, in his lower leg.

He suffered a non life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say it does not appear that the homeowner will face any charges, although the case still is under investigation.