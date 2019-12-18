Family looks for answers in death of woman found inside dumpster on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – The children of Ossie Marie Brown say they forgive the person who killed their mother, but they want justice.

On December 5, San Antonio police were called to the discovery of a body in a dumpster in the 9000 block of Wurzbach Road.

Nyeisha Cain said her mother was full of life and had a beautiful soul. She spoke with her mother two days before police found the body.

Cain was told her mother was beaten to death.

“She was thrown in a dumpster. She hated to be dirty. She was a neat freak,” Cain said. “She had OCD. She was a clean freak. It’s like you spit in her face.”

Brown, a mother of four, was out of touch for a couple of days, but she often was and would always return home and get back in touch. This time was different.

Brown had a large family. Police have not released any information on suspects or arrests in Brown’s homicide.

Brown’s family is begging the public for help in finding out who was involved in her death and why she was found at that apartment complex. The family said she didn’t know anyone there.

“Her granddaughter’s hurting, and my sister’s hurt. My brothers are hurting. Her mother is hurting. Her siblings are hurting. We’re all hurting. We are a big family. She was loved, and she wasn’t trash,” Cain said.

As the family prepares for Brown’s funeral, they take comfort in her parting phrase.

“She said, ‘It’s not bye. It’s see you later because I’ma see you again,’” Cain said.

To date in 2019, there have been 99 homicide investigations in the city, according to San Antonio police. In 2018, the number of homicide investigations was 107.

Anyone with information about Brown’s homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.