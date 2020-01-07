Funeral services Tuesday for SAISD officer killed outside restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District Officer Cliff Martinez, who was hit and killed by two suspects in a car while working off-duty as a security guard at an IHOP, will have his funeral services on Tuesday morning.

Martinez was killed Dec. 21 after a fight inside the Southeast Side IHOP escalated outside. He was assaulted by the two men before they both got into a vehicle and ran him over on purpose, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Services for Martinez are set for 10:15 a.m. at Community Bible Church, at 2477 N. Loop 1604 E.

The service will include the retirement of his badge number, a 21-gun salute, and a Eagle flyover.

SAISD previously announced a new scholarship “as a tribute to the work and life” of Martinez. The Cliff Martinez Memorial Scholarship will honor the fallen officer, who worked in the district’s police department for 28 years. The scholarship will be given to students enrolled in police explorer programs and pursuing a career as a police officer.