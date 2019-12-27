SAISD announces services, scholarship for officer killed outside restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District announced services for Officer Cliff Martinez and a new scholarship “as a tribute to the work and life” of the slain detective.

A visitation for Martinez, who was fatally shot while working off-duty as a security guard Saturday morning at an IHOP on the Southeast Side, will be held 4-9 p.m. Jan. 6 at Porter Loring Mortuary at 1101 McCullough Ave. Services are set for 10:15 a.m. Jan. 7 at Community Bible Church at 2477 N. Loop 1604 E.

The Cliff Martinez Memorial Scholarship for SAISD students will honor the officer who worked in the district’s police department for 28 years.

The scholarship will be given to students enrolled in police explorer programs and pursuing a career as a police officer, the district said.

For more information on how to donate to the scholarship, click here.

Martinez was killed after a fight inside the IHOP escalated outside. He was assaulted by two men before they both got into a vehicle and ran him over on purpose, according to SAPD.

Alfredo Martinez, 22, and Jorge Lopez, 23, have since been charged with capital murder.

Lopez faces an additional charge of felony drug possession, and Alfredo Martinez faces an additional charge of resisting arrest, according to county booking records.

Because the victim was a law enforcement officer, a charge of capital murder was automatic.

IHOP San Antonio said in a statement that Cliff Martinez was a security guard for “many years.” The franchise created an online fundraiser after the tragedy, and said they will match money raised to up $30,000.