Culebra Creek Park project receives SA City Council approval

SAN ANTONIO – The 2017 Bond Culebra Creek Park project is now officially underway after City Council approved the project Thursday.

The project will include a walkway, landscaping and secured restrooms with enhanced lighting for those who use the city’s parks.

Construction will begin in February and is estimated to be finished by June, weather permitting.

District 6 Councilwoman Cabello Havrda said she is eager to see the project move forward.

“I’m proud to have voted for this item today. Our parks and green spaces in District 6 are tremendously important to our residents who enjoy them year-round," said Havrda in a press release. "District 6 is the fastest growing district in San Antonio and has always been known for our large green spaces that residents from all parts of the city enjoy. I am continuing to focus on improving our outdoor spaces while managing growth.”