Daughter appointed to fill father’s City Council seat in Floresville
Gerard Jimenez killed in two-vehicle accident
FLORESVILLE, Texas – The daughter of a Floresville councilman who was killed last week in a two-vehicle accident in Wilson County will fill her father’s seat.
Jade Jimenez will take over the Place 4 seat for Gerard Jimenez.
Councilwoman Marissa Ximenez said the appointment was made after a unanimous vote.
Ximenez released the following Facebook post after the appointment:
Today we said our final good byes to Councilman Gerard Jimenez. Although we miss him dearly, his legacy continues. I...Posted by Marissa Ximenez Floresville City Council Place 1 on Monday, January 13, 2020
