BCSO: Suspect charged in multiple robberies one of Bexar County’s most wanted gang members

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Habitual Offenders Team arrested an aggravated robbery suspect Sunday who has a long criminal history.

Xavier Deshawn Johnson, 25, was taken into custody in the 500 block of Sunrise Canyon, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Johnson is believed to be involved with the robbery of two grocery truck drivers.

Investigators believe Johnson also robbed “several” cigarette trucks throughout San Antonio and Bexar County.

Johnson made headlines late last year after Converse police said he stole a patrol car while attempting to flee from officers in October.

Johnson shoved the police officer and took the police SUV, reaching speeds of 80 mph before the car rolled over on the highway, police said.

Prior to that, Johnson had been charged with murder in 2017 in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Dotson. He was acquitted of the charge, Bexar County court records show.

Investigators said Johnson is an active Blood gang member and was one of the county’s most wanted, according to the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force.