UIW ranks high in online education, publication says

SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word has been ranked high in the nation when it comes to Best Online Bachelor Degree Programs by U.S. News and World Report.

In the publication's 2020 rankings of 1,200 online programs, UIW ranked No. 52 and was rated higher when it comes to Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans, ranking No. 34.

U.S. News based its rankings on four categories: Engagement, services and technology, faculty credentials and expert opinion.

“It is always great to be recognized by a publication such as U.S. News and World Report,” said Vince Porter, dean of school of professional studies. “We are very proud of the faculty and staff and the hard work they do. This is also really a reflection of the dedication of our students and the success they go on to have after graduating from our online programs.”

UIW unveils rendering, name of its new building

According to U.S. News, one of the main reasons online learning has grown in the past decade is the flexibility that it provides for students to complete their coursework on their own schedules. The ability to earn a specific degree from anywhere in the world is appealing to working adults who don’t have the time or ability to travel to a physical campus. Many of these students want to either advance their career or change fields completely, and online education enables them to pursue their professional endeavors without having to leave their full-time jobs. The vast majority of students enrolled in ranked programs have earned at least some college credit. Rather than first-time college students, they are more likely to be working professionals in their 20s to 40s looking to advance in or change their careers.

BLAKE’S BRAINIACS: Growing UIW miniGEMS camp helps girls gain STEAM

UIW also ranked among the top 200 in Online Business Non-MBA (No. 92) and Online Business MBA (No. 185).