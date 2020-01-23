Brazos County Health District investigating suspected case of coronavirus

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Brazos County Health District is investigating a suspected case of the new coronavirus.

According to a news release posted by the county’s health district, the patient traveled from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated.

Healthcare providers were aware of public health guidance on the new virus and quickly recognized that the patient met the criteria for coronavirus testing, the news release said.

The patient is being kept isolated at home while precautionary testing is done. If the case is confirmed for the virus, officials will announce it.

Dr. Eric Wilke with the Brazos County Health Authority is expected to give an update at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone in the Brazos County area who has traveled to Wuhan, China, and has flu-like symptoms is encouraged to call the health district at 979-361-4440.

Flu-like symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat. If medical care is needed, call your healthcare provider first before arriving.

Residents are encouraged to avoid travel to Wuhan, China.

The general public is encouraged to get a flu shot if six months or older, thoroughly wash their hands often, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with sick people, stay home if they are sick, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue, and disinfect frequently touched objects.

At least 17 deaths have been reported in China, where more than 500 cases are now confirmed.

Dr. Jason Bowling, an infectious disease specialist at UT Health San Antonio, previously told KSAT that the U.S. has “no need to panic right now."

For more information on the coronavirus, visit the CDC website.