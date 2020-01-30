Grisly details emerge in slaying of 76-year-old woman in apartment

SAN ANTONIO – Balcones Heights Police detailed a gruesome scene where a woman was killed, allegedly at the hands of her son.

Michael Wayne Curbow, 55, has been arrested in the woman’s death, according to the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office.

His arrest affidavit states that the victim, 76, was found lying on the kitchen floor around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in her Spanish Keys apartment, located in the 1100 block of Babcock Road.

Officers were dispatched for a welfare check after Curbow asked a friend to check on his mother and gave him a key to the apartment, the affidavit said.

The woman had “severe trauma” to her face and head, the affidavit states, and a pool of blood was on the floor. Blood splatters were also seen throughout the kitchen walls and appliances.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, face and chest, the affidavit said.

Michael Curbow is accused of fatally beating his 76-year-old mother. (KSAT)

Hours before, the woman called authorities during a disturbance with Curbow, the affidavit states.

She told police Curbow was “yelling profanities and refusing to leave," the affidavit said. By the time officers arrived, he had already left.

She told responding officers that he did not live with her, and a month ago he pushed her during an argument, the affidavit states.

A neighbor told KSAT Wednesday that he would see the mother and son argue often.

Curbow was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and charged with murder, a first-degree felony. He remains in the Bexar County Jail on a $200,000 bond.