One year after Coast Guard veteran’s brutal murder, family doubles down on quest for answers

SAN ANTONIO – Grief, confusion, and unrest are emotions Meagan Burton has become all too familiar with since the brutal killing of her brother, 35-year-old John Ryan Burton.

“It’s been a very, very rough year … I keep thinking I’m going show up and see his truck, you know, out there to play golf with my dad. Or, you know, when we show up at Christmas,” Meagan Burton said.

On Jan. 29, 2019, the Coast Guard veteran was found shot to death outside of his Westchase Apartments home on the 7800 block of Woodchase Drive. His family believes someone, or something drew him outside where he was shot in his face and died.

“The hardest part is that he didn’t deserve this. He did nothing wrong to deserve this. And he’s gone forever,” Meagan Burton said.

Described as a homebody and hard worker, John Burton’s life was cut short at 35 years old, but his sister says she’ll continue searching for closure even if it takes the rest of her life.

“I think of the day when I can sit in court and look the person in the eye and let them know what they have taken from us,” Meagan Burton said.

With that, she has a message for the person who pulled the trigger.

“Whoever did this, you know, I hope you don’t sleep at night. I hope you think about what’s going to happen to you. If not in this life, in the next,” Meagan Burton said.

We reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for any updates in the case, but they did not respond.

At last check, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that can help close this case. Call 210-224-STOP.