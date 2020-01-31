BCSO looking for naked man caught on camera in North Side neighborhood

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who was caught taking a walk naked in a North Side neighborhood.

On Thursday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo of the nude suspect. The image was taken Tuesday night in the Timberwood neighborhood on the North Side, according to the Facebook post.

City to purchase mobile shower for homeless

“It’s suspected that this is not the first time this man has been seen walking around the neighborhood nude,” investigators wrote in the Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 210-335-6070 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.