Woman caught with lighter, crowbar after man’s truck torched, vandalized, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of criminal mischief after police say she vandalized a truck belonging to a man with whom she’s had an on-and-off relationship.

Anita Lopez Rosales, 42, was arrested on Thursday and charged with arson, according to the Bexar County Jail.

Rosales set the victim’s 2002 Toyota Sequoia on fire and broke the car’s windows on Jan. 17 while it was parked outside his East Side home, according to an arrest affidavit.

Rosales and the victim had an “on and off relationship for several years,” the affidavit states.

The victim told police he witnessed a red Chevrolet Silverado fleeing the scene after he heard glass break and saw his car on fire. While officers were investigating the scene, the red Silverado drove past the home.

Officers stopped the truck, which Rosales was driving, and they found a crowbar and a lighter, police said.

Rosales later told police that she was driving around his house “all night because she was upset” with him, the affidavit states. She said the fire was an accident, and it started due to her smoking and leaves catching fire.

The investigation found that she started the fire by igniting gasoline with the lighter, the affidavit states.

Her bond has been set at $20,000.