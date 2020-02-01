A cowboy good time at the KSAT Korral Hoedown to celebrate Texas roots

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people dressed in their western best kicked-off the rodeo season downtown for the 13th-annual Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive.

Horses from the Palomino Patrol got their hooves shined, hair brushed and freshened their breath with a mint treat to once again lead the parade.

“It is special to be able to come in and be the entry for the kick-off,” Angie Pollok said. Pollok is the president of the Palomino Patrol. “We have a lot of beautiful horses and many dedicated riders that love to do this. The horses, they love it, too.”

The Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive drew out thousands of spectators to celebrate old Texas traditions and hundreds also took part in the first-ever KSAT Korral Hoedown. The sold-out event offered front row seats to watch the much anticipated herd of Texas longhorns, wagons and Texas Heritage Riders.

Lisa Decker purchased her KSAT Korral tickets along with her brother and sister to celebrate their Texas pride. “It’s all about culture,” Decker said.

Cindy Segura woke up early to bring her father, Gonzalo Martínez. “We got to represent Texas,” Segura said. “My dad has his own little ranch and has animals out there. It’s a special event for us.”

Those who attended say its their love for Texas and San Antonio that encourages them to help preserve their heritage.