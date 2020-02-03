Man wanted for capital murder in San Antonio, captured in Mexico

A man wanted for capital murder in San Antonio for his alleged involvement in a deadly 2016 home invasion, has been captured in Mexico, according to a press release by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Alejandro Almendarez-Hurtado, 22, was captured by Mexican authorities in Piedras Negras, Coahuila and released to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at the international bridge in Eagle Pass, the FBI released said.

Almendarez-Hurtado is being held at the Maverick County jail awaiting transport to Bexar County.

Almendarez-Hurtado and several others are accused of storming a home in the 100 block of South San Eduardo in August of 2016. Enrique Gutierrez, Sr. was shot and killed, and a second person was injured during the robbery.

