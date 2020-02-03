North Side home left with smoke damage after fire

SAN ANTONIO – A home on the city’s North Side was left with heavy smoke damage after a fire late Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in the 600 block of Larkwood Drive just before 10:30 p.m. after a couple put too many logs on a fire.

Firefighters said the fire spread up the chimney and into the attic.

The fire was quickly put out, but the home was left with severe smoke damage.

Everyone inside the home made it safely out, including their two pets, firefighters said.

A damage estimate is not currently known.