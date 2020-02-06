Graphic video shows violent stabbing aboard VIA bus

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: WARNING: The video is very graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

A violent knife attack recorded by a security camera on a VIA bus was submitted as part of the state’s evidence during a sentencing hearing Thursday.

Niko Dotcie-Jenkins was charged with aggravated assault for attacking Carlos De la Cruz-Bernal while the two were aboard a VIA bus on Oct. 7, 2017.

The video shows Jenkins seated directly behind Bernal as the bus comes to a stop.

Jenkins suddenly jumps to his feet and begins stabbing Bernal multiple times in the neck and back before picking up Bernal’s cellphone and dashing from the bus.

Bernal can be heard screaming, “He got my phone, he got my phone.”

During the hearing Thursday, Jenkins entered a plea of no contest.

"There is sufficient evidence to support the plea and hat you’re mentally competent to enter into such a plea, and I find you guilty sir," Judge Jefferson Moore told Jenkins. "The punishment will be assessed at 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and a $1,500 fine.”

Jenkins was also given a 10-year sentence to run concurrently for a December 2019 attack on a jail guard while he was awaiting trial.

Neither Bernal nor the guard suffered life-threatening injuries.