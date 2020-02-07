San Antonio resident wins $1 million in Monopoly scratch off game

SAN ANTONIO – One San Antonio resident is $1 million richer after purchasing a scratch off ticket bought from a Northwest Side convenience store.

The ticket is the top prize in the Texas Lottery ticket game Monopoly 200X.

The resident recently purchased the ticket at Jay’s Way Foodmart, located at 1904 Bandera Road. The winner has elected to stay anonymous, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery.

Monopoly 200X offers more than $129.6 million in total prizes. The $1 million ticket is the first of four to be claimed in this game.

